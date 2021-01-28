Norris Perne & French LLP MI Reduces Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,207 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for 2.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.07% of Ball worth $22,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.57. The stock had a trading volume of 30,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average is $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.