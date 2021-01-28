Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 2,922 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $6.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.56. The company had a trading volume of 394,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

