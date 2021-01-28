Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 7,845 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.94. 712,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,961,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.