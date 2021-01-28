Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 8,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.73. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFBK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.