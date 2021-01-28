Northland Securities Boosts Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Price Target to $12.50

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Northland Securities from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 129.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.44. 9,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

