Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 23.15-23.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.1-35.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.45 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $377.91.

Shares of NOC opened at $292.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

