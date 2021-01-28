Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Shares Down 5%

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.92 and last traded at $44.17. 661,192 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 430,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 92,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

