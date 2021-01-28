nOS (NOS) Price Tops $0.0515 on Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One nOS token can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00052173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00130220 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00275261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00069484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00067563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00037753 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official website for nOS is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

