NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.46

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and traded as low as $10.90. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 297,848 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.43. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21.

In related news, Director Kalidas Madhavpeddi sold 69,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$969,340.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,114,399.44. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 54,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.77, for a total value of C$803,857.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,776,035.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,035.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

