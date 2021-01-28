Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading Up 5%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares traded up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.25. 12,373,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 29,690,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Novan, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.