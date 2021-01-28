Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

