Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will report sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.74 billion and the highest is $5.08 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S reported sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year sales of $19.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $20.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

