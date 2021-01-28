NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.85 Million

Brokerages predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report sales of $142.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.00 million and the lowest is $139.50 million. NovoCure posted sales of $99.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $492.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $486.10 million to $494.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $567.10 million, with estimates ranging from $540.80 million to $588.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

Shares of NVCR opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.10 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $182.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.29.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,938 shares of company stock valued at $44,561,866 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 409,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $11,451,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

