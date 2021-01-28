Novus Capital (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) Trading Up 1.1%

Novus Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:NOVSU)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.62. Approximately 319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84.

Get Novus Capital alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novus Capital stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novus Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.