NOW Token Trading Up 24.8% Over Last Week (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. NOW Token has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $11,387.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NOW Token has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NOW Token token can now be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,774,980 tokens. The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NOW Token is changenow.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOW Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOW Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

