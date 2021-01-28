NPCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,429.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $482,466.53 and approximately $2,429.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded up 56.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. The Reddit community for NPCoin is https://reddit.com/