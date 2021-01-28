NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

NRG Energy stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.21. 132,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,359. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NRG Energy by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

