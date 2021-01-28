Nsure.Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.58 Million (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Nsure.Network has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Nsure.Network token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00053313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00132113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00279934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00070351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037650 BTC.

About Nsure.Network

Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 tokens. The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/# . Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network

Buying and Selling Nsure.Network

Nsure.Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nsure.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nsure.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nsure.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

