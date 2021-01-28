Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.21

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.21 and traded as high as $57.25. Nu Skin Enterprises shares last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 286,439 shares changing hands.

NUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $317,068.00. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,593 shares of company stock worth $3,170,631. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

