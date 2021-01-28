Nubian Resources Ltd. (NBR.V) (CVE:NBR) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Nubian Resources Ltd. (NBR.V) (CVE:NBR) were down 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 175,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 105,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 17.38 and a quick ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.68 million and a PE ratio of -11.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44.

Nubian Resources Ltd. (NBR.V) (CVE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nubian Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States, Peru, and Australia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs property comprising 140 claims that covers an area of 3.5 square kilometers located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

