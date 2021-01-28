Nucleus Vision One Day Volume Reaches $218,157.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $6.76 million and $218,157.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

