Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.33. 3,946,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,766. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

