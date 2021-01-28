NuCypher Market Capitalization Tops $88.97 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $88.97 million and approximately $16.37 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00124850 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00262598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00064357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00330274 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,088,848,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,750,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

NuCypher Token Trading

NuCypher can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

