Nuggets (NUG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $96.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $831,833.43 and $96.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00050108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00126622 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00266424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00064996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.00339204 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

