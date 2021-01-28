Numeraire Price Hits $26.38 on Top Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $26.38 or 0.00079052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $117.97 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.32 or 0.00890851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00052349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.23 or 0.04279319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017825 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

NMR is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,471,287 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.