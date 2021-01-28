NuShares Achieves Market Cap of $926,613.29 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuShares has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $926,613.29 and $1,007.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009873 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000749 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,852,171,108 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,069,988 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

