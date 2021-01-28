NuStar Energy (NS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $15.03 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

