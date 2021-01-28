Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Shares Up 0.1%

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.27. 174,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 151,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JHB)

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

