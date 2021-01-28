Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Trading Up 0.4%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 1,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 217.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

