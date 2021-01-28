Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.62

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.62 and traded as high as $17.49. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 21,566 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXR. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 18.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

