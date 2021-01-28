Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.62

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.62 and traded as high as $17.49. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 21,566 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
