NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NVDA stock traded up $15.78 on Thursday, reaching $532.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,189. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $329.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $528.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

