NVR (NYSE:NVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.89 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $64.41 EPS.

NVR traded down $16.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4,518.21. 42,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,064.15. NVR has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,610.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total transaction of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,281.64, for a total value of $783,540.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,174.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,916. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,860.60.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.