NVR (NYSE:NVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.89 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $64.41 EPS.
NVR traded down $16.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4,518.21. 42,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,064.15. NVR has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,610.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.
In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total transaction of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,281.64, for a total value of $783,540.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,174.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,916. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,860.60.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
