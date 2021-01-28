NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19,468.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,784,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after purchasing an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 214,948 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 57.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 536,721 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,589,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $160.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

