Nxt Price Reaches $0.0109 on Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and $768,744.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00020032 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00010220 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004013 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.