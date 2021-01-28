Nxt Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a market cap of $12.11 million and approximately $917,673.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019071 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010224 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003998 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 310.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.