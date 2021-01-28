nYFI Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. nYFI has a market cap of $478,314.64 and approximately $109,331.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, nYFI has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One nYFI token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00049503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00124413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00261550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00065914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00063835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00326324 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

nYFI Token Trading

nYFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

