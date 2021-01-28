Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,796,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH opened at $51.70 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

