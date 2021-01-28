Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OSH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

OSH opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $20,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,501,490 shares in the company, valued at $391,068,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $338,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

