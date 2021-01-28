Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L)’s (OCI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of OCI stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 293 ($3.83). 223,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,086. The firm has a market capitalization of £549.51 million and a P/E ratio of 8.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 281.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 256.26. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 151.50 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 296 ($3.87).
About Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L)
