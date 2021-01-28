Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $567,283.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,378,255 shares in the company, valued at $91,235,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $662,646.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,535,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,709,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.