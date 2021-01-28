Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Oaktree Strategic Income to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $226.60 million, a P/E ratio of -192.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $93,958.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,068,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,331,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $91,953.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,023,794 shares in the company, valued at $46,925,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,118 shares of company stock valued at $187,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.39% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

