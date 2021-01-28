Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $19.67 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,437 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.0% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $232.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.72.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

