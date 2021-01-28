OAX Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One OAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. OAX has a market cap of $9.26 million and $325,918.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00070479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.20 or 0.00905147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00052559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.91 or 0.04271645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017772 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

