Observer (OBSR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $104,225.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Observer has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $104,225.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.97 or 0.00897165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.16 or 0.04215430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017709 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

