ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Trading Up 11.5%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.87. 6,789,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 13,649,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ObsEva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that ObsEva SA will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

