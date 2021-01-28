OceanEx Token Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $80,439.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One OceanEx Token token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OceanEx Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00125502 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00263471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00066304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00333893 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OceanEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OceanEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.