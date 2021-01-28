Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) rose 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 26,723,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 37,735,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $294.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.
About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.
