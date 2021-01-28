ODUWA Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One ODUWA token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001284 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $11,979.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,482.90 or 0.99179863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00023989 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000260 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 111.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002852 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

