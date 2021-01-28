Odyssey (OCN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $413,400.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00049503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00124413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00261550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00065914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00063835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00326324 BTC.

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

