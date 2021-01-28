Offshift (XFT) Trading 26% Higher Over Last Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $116,045.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00006202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,338.90 or 0.99574124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00026787 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000232 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 112.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002539 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

